Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow believes Pressly will pitch high-leverage innings, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The general manager ultimately will defer to head coach A.J. Hinch, but a late-inning role seems likely, particularly after seeing the Astros' bullpen blow up in an ugly 11-2 loss Friday. The right-handed Pressly has a 3.40 ERA (2.99 FIP) with 69 strikeouts over 47.1 innings. He's also been effective against left-handers, limiting them to a .636 OPS this season.

