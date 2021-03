Pressley struck out the side on 14 pitches during a scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against the Cardinals.

Pressly made his Grapefruit League debut and was sharp in dispatching St. Louis regulars in a masterful third inning. Ten of 14 pitches landed in the zone, including his breaking ball, he told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Houston's presumptive closer is coming off an uneven 2020 campaign due to elbow soreness and lingering effects of 2019 knee surgery.