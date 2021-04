Pressly allowed one hit to the lone batter faced in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Houston's bullpen made a mess over the final third of the game, and manager Dusty Baker turned to Pressly to bail out the team in the ninth inning with none out and two on. He made a poor pitch to Ty France, who crushed an opposite-field double to plate the winning run in walk-off fashion. Pressly has allowed at least one hit in all five appearances but has not surrendered a run over five innings.