The Astros placed Pressly (knee) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Since Pressly hasn't pitched since last Friday, he'll be eligible to return from the IL as soon as Aug. 6. The Astros had hoped that a few days off would help Pressly overcome the bruised knee that has troubled him lately, but the hard-throwing righty didn't show as much improvement as the club had hoped. Fortunately, the Astros haven't provided any indication that Pressly's injury is a long-term concern or something that will plague him for the remainder of the season, so he should immediately step back into the top setup role once reinstated from the IL. Pressly has been one of the majors' most dominant relievers this season, posting a 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB across 44.1 innings while chipping in 23 holds and three saves.