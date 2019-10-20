Pressly was removed from Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday due to right knee discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pressly delivered only one pitch but appeared to injure himself while fielding a grounder between the mound and first base. The 30-year-old underwent surgery on the same knee back in August, but it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new issue. The Astros labeled Pressly day-to-day and his status for Sunday's Game 7, if it's necessary, remains up in the air.