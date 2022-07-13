Pressly struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Kyle Tucker's RBI double in the ninth inning gave the Astros a one-run lead, and Pressly was able to make it stand. He threw nine of his 15 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has tossed six straight perfect innings in his last six appearances, earning five saves and a win in that span. He now owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 25 innings overall while going 19-for-22 in save chances.