Pressly struck out one batter in a perfect inning to earn a save over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Pressly needed just 13 pitches (nine strikes) to close out the 4-3 win. He didn't pick up his first save until April 21 but now has three in his last four outings. The veteran righty has also turned in six straight scoreless outings, lowering his season ERA to 3.97 across 11.1 frames.