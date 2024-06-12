Pressly struck two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Pressly was called upon to close the game with Josh Hader unavailable after working the previous two days. The 35-year-old got Patrick Bailey to fly out before recording back-to-back punchouts to seal the deal. He now has two saves in the last week, though Tuesday's outing also comes on the heels of a blown save Sunday. Despite holding a 5.19 ERA on the year, it seems as though Pressly still has the advantage over Bryan Abreu for save opportunities when Hader is unavailable to pitch.