Pressly allowed two hits in one scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Reliever Josh James struggled in the ninth inning, creating a save situation. Pressly allowed two inherited runners to score, but was able to preserve the lead in the end. The 31-year-old Pressly is now 1-for-2 in save chances since taking over for the injured Roberto Osuna (elbow), and he figures to get most of the ninth-inning duties going forward.