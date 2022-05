Pressly notched the save during Sunday's 5-2 victory against the Rangers, allowing two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Pressly entered with two on and one out in a four-run game and served up singles to the first two Rangers but was able to induce a Jonah Heim double play to end the game with the bases loaded. The 33-year-old recorded his sixth save in 10 appearances, though his strikeout rate is down to 20.6 percent after sitting above 30 percent in each of his past four seasons.