Pressly allowed one walk and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins.

This was Pressly's first spring appearance. Both he and closer Roberto Osuna made their debuts, pitching the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. They are the back end of Houston's bullpen. Pressly is one of the best setup men in the league; if your league values holds, then Pressly's your guy. He tied for the MLB lead with 31 holds in 2019 and also picked up three saves.