Pressly was unavailable during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins due to neck stiffness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly was unavailable for a few days earlier in August with neck stiffness, and the issue has apparently resurfaced over the past couple days. The veteran right-hander last pitched Sunday against Atlanta, and he allowed two runs while picking up his 25th save of the year. It's unclear if he'll be available for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, and he should be considered day-to-day. Bryan Abreu secured a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero is the primary candidate for any save chances while Pressly is banged up.