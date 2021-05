Pressly struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Pressly entered a non-save situation that became such while he warmed up during the eighth inning. Houston was holding a 1-0 lead and got Pressly ready to close the deal in the ninth, but the Angels plated the tying run. The Astros then put four on the board in the bottom half of the inning, and the already warmed up Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth.