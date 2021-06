Pressly (3-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning victory over the Rangers, giving up one hit and one unearned run in the 10th inning. He struck out two.

The Houston closer did allow Texas' designated runner to score, but his team rallied for four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Pressly has only been tagged for earned runs once in his last 13 appearances, and on the season he boasts a tidy 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB through 27 innings with 10 saves in 11 chances.