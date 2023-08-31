Pressly gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 29th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Red Sox.

It didn't look like the right-hander would be needed as Houston raced out to a 7-0 lead through four innings, but Pressly was ready when he got the call. The 34-year-old hadn't pitched in four days after blowing his last save chance, but with the Astros in a three-way dogfight for the AL West title, he may not be afforded too many more chances to rest down the stretch. In 17.2 innings since the All-Star break, Pressly's stumbled to a 5.09 ERA and 1.30 WHIP despite a 21:2 K:BB.