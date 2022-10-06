Pressly picked up the save against the Phillies on Wednesday, striking out two over one inning.

Pressly relieved Rafael Montero to start the ninth inning and went 1-2-3 through the Phillies lineup to complete the save. The Houston closer finished the game with back-to-back swinging strikeouts of Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling, though it did take him 16 pitches to get through inning. Pressly finishes the regular season having converted his last 12 save opportunities, with his last blown save coming back on July 30. He has 29 strikeouts to only four walks over that stretch.