Pressly worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Rays. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander fired eight of 10 pitches for strikes and showed no signs of injury or fatigue as he pitched on the second straight day for only the second time in 2023. The Astros have taken it easy on Pressly to begin the season and Bryan Abreu had collected the Astros' last two saves, but as long as he's healthy, Pressly should be the team's primary option in the ninth. The 34-year-old has a 4.35 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings.