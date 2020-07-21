Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday that Pressly (finger) will "probably" close games for Houston if Roberto Osuna (not injury related) is not ready to go for the start of the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arguably the most dominant non-closing reliever in baseball since arriving in Houston at the 2018 trade deadline, Pressly was already widely assumed to be the odds-on favorite to fill in for Osuna if needed, but it's nice to hear Baker essentially confirm as much in advance of Opening Day. Baker has thus far been cryptic about Osuna's status in advance of the opener, as the incumbent closer didn't travel with the club to Kansas City this week for a pair of exhibitions and has yet to throw off a mound since reporting late to summer camp "through no fault of his own," according to the skipper. Once he gets back on a mound, Osuna probably won't need much time to ramp up, but his uncertain timeline could at least give Pressly a window to claim the closing gig and potentially run away with it. Pressly was stalled early in camp by a blister on his right index finger, but Rome relays that he's slated to appear in Tuesday's exhibition.