Pressly (knee) is expected to throw live batting practice when the Astros return home, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly threw a bullpen session Saturday, the first since undergoing right knee surgery, and passed that test. The Astros come back from the road to kick off a series against the Rangers on Tuesday, so the live BP session should occur in the next few days. Manager AJ Hinch intimated it could be the final hurdle before he returns to active duty in the Astros' bullpen.