Pressly retired all three batters faced for his 17th hold in Sunday's 4-0 win over Baltimore.

Pressly was needed earlier in the game than when he normally pitches, as starter Wade Miley loaded the bases with none out in the sixth inning. That meant Pressly pitched out of his routine -- he typically begins the eighth inning of games with no traffic on base. He induced a force out at home and two flyballs to escape the inning with no runs allowed.