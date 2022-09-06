site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Not on Tuesday's lineup card
RotoWire Staff
Pressly (neck) is not on Tuesday's lineup card, so he is apparently not ready to be activated, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rafael Montero has been excelling as the fill-in closer and Hector Neris has been an excellent setup man recently. Pressly should be considered day-to-day for now.
