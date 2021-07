Pressly struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 14th save of the season in a 3-2 win over Cleveland.

The right-hander needed only 10 pitches (eight strikes) to breeze through the heart of Cleveland's order. Pressly has been absolutely filthy since the beginning of June, picking up two wins and converting all seven of his save chances while not allowing an earned run and racking up a 21:1 K:BB in 12 innings over that stretch.