Pressly walked one batter and struck out another in a scoreless ninth inning Monday, earning a save over Cleveland.

Pressly walked Roberto Perez to open the inning but quickly worked around it to earn his 17th save of the season. The 32-year-old righty has now converted his last 10 save chances and is currently riding a 12-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season ERA to 1.38 through 39 innings. He hasn't been charged with an earned run in 16 innings since the start of June.