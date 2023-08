Pressly picked up the save Wednesday against the Guardians, striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Pressly now has saves in two of Houston's last three outings. He's delivered a pair of perfect innings after struggling to a 7.71 ERA in his previous seven innings. The 34-year-old right-hander is now 26-for-30 in save chances this season with a 3.10 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB across 49.1 innings.