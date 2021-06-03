Pressly fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing two hits while striking out one to earn the save in the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

After blowing his first save of the season in his previous outing, Pressly came back Wednesday with his eighth save of the season. It wasn't perfect though, with Pressly allowing the tying run to get in scoring position. The 32-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP with 25 punchouts in 24 innings. He has done a great job limiting walks with a 1.5 BB/9.