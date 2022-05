Pressly registered the save during a 2-1 win against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Pressly got two quick outs in the ninth and recorded a strikeout to end the game after permitting a Nathaniel Lowe single. Opportunities have been difficult to come by for the 33-year-old as this was his first save and only third appearance since May 7. Pressly has lowered his ERA to 3.24 with four scoreless innings since blowing two straight save opportunities.