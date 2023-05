Pressly picked up the save in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Mariners. He allowed two hits over one scoreless inning. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Pressly has now tossed scoreless outings in 12 of his last 13 appearances. The right-hander also sports an elite 0.83 WHIP, and has yet to blow a save this year. The 34-year-old veteran is showing no signs of slowing down, coming off of a 33-save season in 2022.