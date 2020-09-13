Pressly picked up the save against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one.

Pressly received the opportunity to close out the game after Houston rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth inning. He gave up a single and a double but was able to emerge unscathed thanks to a double play and a strikeout. The right-hander has proven to be a reliable closer after taking over for Roberto Osuna (elbow) in early August; since blowing his first save after assuming ninth-inning duties, Pressly has converted eight of 10 save chances while registering a 2.45 ERA and 20:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings.