Pressly gave up a solo home run but struck out two over one inning of work to earn the save in a 4-3 victory over the Angels on Friday.

Pressly made his first appearance since being reactivated from the 15-day injured list with a neck strain. He gave up a solo shot to Taylor Ward to make it a one-run game but he struck out the next two batters to close it out for his 26th save of the season. As long as Pressly's neck issues do not flare up again, he should continue to operate as Houston's closer down the stretch.