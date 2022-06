Pressly gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the A's.

The right-hander made things interesting after serving up an RBI double to Elvis Andrus, but Pressly was able to escape with no further damage. He hadn't been charged with an earned run in eight straight appearances heading into Wednesday, and Pressly will take a 2.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 13 innings into his next outing.