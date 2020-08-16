Pressly picked up the save against Seattle on Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out two.

Pressly rebounded from a blown save in his last appearance with a clean and easy outing against the Mariners. The right-hander needed only eight pitches -- all of which were strikes -- to retire the side in order and secure his second save of the campaign. Pressly appears locked into the closer role for the time being, though Roberto Osuna (elbow) is hoping to return to action later this season.