Pressly earned a save against the Guardians on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Entering the ninth frame, it looked like Pressly's services might not be needed, as Houston held a comfortable 7-2 lead. However, Ryan Stanek allowed Cleveland to load the bases without recording an out, resulting in Pressly's entrance. The veteran closer quelled the threat, allowing an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly but otherwise shutting the Guardians down. Though Pressly's 3.17 ERA and 9.5 K/9 are slightly less impressive than what he's registered over the past several seasons, he continues to be among the game's best closers, recording 25 saves in 29 chances on the campaign.