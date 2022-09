Pressly allowed a hit and struck out two across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Tigers.

Pressly worked around a two-out single to protect a one-run lead and earned his 28th save of the season. He's been a bit rocky of late, allowing at least one earned run in two of his last four appearances. However, Pressly has pitched a clean frame in each of his last two outings, while also maintaining a 3.10 ERA with a 53:9 K:BB across 40.2 frames on the campaign.