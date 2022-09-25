Pressly picked up the save Saturday against the Orioles. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Pressly entered the game tasked with protecting a two-run lead and immediately gave up a solo home run to Rougned Odor on a 1-0 pitch to lead off the inning. Fortunately, the Astros closer was able to retire the next three batters he faced to to seal up an 11-10 victory after an eventful night at Camden Yards. Pressly has converted his last 10 save attempts dating back to Aug 9.