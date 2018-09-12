Astros' Ryan Pressly: Picks up first save
Pressley closed out Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers and picked up his first save of the season.
Neither Roberto Osuna nor Hector Rondon were available, so manager A.J. Hinch went to Pressly, the next best reliever. He hasn't allowed a run over his last 14 appearances, spanning 12.1 innings.
