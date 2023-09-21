Pressly (4-5) did not allow a baserunner across one inning to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.

Pressly entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied at 1-1 and needed only nine pitches to retire the side. It was an important outing given that Pressly has struggled of late, allowing five earned runs combined across his previous two appearances. Those struggles have extended further, as he's posted just a 5.41 ERA and 1.41 WHIP -- albeit with a 29:5 K:BB -- across 22.2 innings since the All-Star break. There's no indication that Pressly is in line to lose his job as the closer, but he has become a liability for the Astros as they make their push to the postseason.