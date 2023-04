Pressly walked one batter in a scoreless inning against Atlanta on Friday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Making his ninth appearance of the season, Pressly finally got his first save chance. He converted it despite throwing just 11 of 22 pitches for strikes. He's now sporting a 5.40 ERA with an 8:1 K:BB through 8.1 frames and has turned in three straight scoreless outings since coughing up three runs April 11.