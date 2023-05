Pressly secured the save during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox after pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out a batter in the process.

Pressly opened up his outing with a strikeout of Hanser Alberto and then got the next two batters to ground out. He remains a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities and already has four in May after he totaled just three in all of April. The 34-year-old now sits at a 3.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB over 17.1 innings.