Pressly (2-2) allowed one unearned run over two innings against the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a win.

Pressly worked the ninth and 10th innings Sunday and yielded an unearned run in the latter frame despite not allowing a hit or walk in his appearance. He looked iffy early in the month, but he's given up just one run over his last eight innings, dropping his season ERA to 2.97. Pressly's converted 14 of his 17 save chances while going 2-2 with a 35:7 K:BB through 33.1 innings.