Pressly earned a save against the Guardians on Wednesday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Pressly came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead and had a relatively easy time closing things out, retiring the side on nine pitches and preventing any balls from leaving the infield. He has converted his last four save chances and hasn't given up a run across six outings since being tagged with back-to-back blown saves April 13 and May 5.