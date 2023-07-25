Pressly (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and striking out one to earn the win Monday against the Rangers.

Pressly entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied at 9-9. He allowed a two-out single but otherwise stayed out of trouble to turn in his third consecutive scoreless outing. Pressly struggled immediately out of the All-Star break by allowing three earned runs across his first three frames, but he remains locked into the closer role and has been effective for the vast majority of the campaign.