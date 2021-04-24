Pressly (2-0) gained his second win Friday, when the Astros plated three in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Angels. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings.

Pressly allowed his first two runs of the season in the top half of the extra inning but was spared the loss by Houston's offense. It was the second consecutive game in which he's pitched, so after throwing three innings and 42 pitches the last two nights, Houston's closer may not be available to throw Saturday.