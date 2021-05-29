Pressly (neck) struck out one over one scoreless inning in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.
Pressly entered in a non-save situation and retired all three batters faced. He was unavailable for Wednesday's game due to neck stiffness and was uncertain Friday, but apparently Houston's closer is doing better.
