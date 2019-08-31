Pressly (knee) played catch Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery earlier in the month. The hope is that the reliever will be able to return by the end of September, and this is a step in the right direction. Pressly has been one of the best relievers in the majors this season when healthy, compiling a 2.50 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 50.1 innings.

