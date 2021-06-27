Pressly struck out the side in one inning of work to nail down the save against Detroit on Saturday.

Pressly continued his outstanding month of June, striking out Harold Castro, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo in the seventh to secure a doubleheader split for the Astros. The 32-year-old closer has yet to allow an earned run in eight innings this month and has converted all five of his save opportunities. In 29 appearances overall this season, Pressly is 4-1 with 12 saves (in 13 chances), along with a 1.74 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 31 innings. He's fanned 38 while walking only five.