Pressly earned a save against the Mariners on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in a scoreless inning.

Pressly allowed a two-out single but struck out Cal Raleigh to preserve the 4-2 win. He fanned multiple batters for the sixth time in his past eight contests, which is particularly notable since he accomplished that feat only twice through his first 19 outings of the campaign. Pressly hasn't allowed a run in any of his past 10 appearances, and he has yielded only one hit while posting a 19:0 K:BB and picking up two wins along with seven saves over 11 innings during that span.