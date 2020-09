Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to record his eighth save in a 5-4 win over the Athletics in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Pressly, who had missed out on save chances in both games of Saturday's doubleheader because he was unavailable, was fresh in his first outing since last Friday. After a shaky start as the closer, Pressly is 7-of-8 in save chances with a 1.64 ERA and 17 strikeouts over his last 11 appearances.