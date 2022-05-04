Pressly (knee) tossed a perfect inning out of the bullpen in his relief appearance for Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

According to Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Pressly threw well during the outing and sported a fastball that hovered around 93-to-94 miles per hour, but because he only needed six pitches to retire the side, the sample might not have been big enough to convince the Astros he's back to optimal health. The right-hander played catch Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, so the Astros will presumably check back in with him Thursday before determining whether to send him back to Sugar Land for another rehab appearance or to activate him from the 10-day injured list in advance of their series opener with the Tigers.