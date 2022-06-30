Pressly struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Mets.

Pressly successfully protected a two-run lead to record his 16th save of the season. He's rebounded well since allowing four earned runs and blowing a save against the Yankees on Thursday, turning in consecutive scoreless appearances. While Pressly still has a hold on the closer role in Houston, he has maintained only an 18:8 K:BB with a 3.86 ERA across 21 innings on the campaign.