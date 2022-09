Pressly earned the save Tuesday in Tampa Bay, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning in a 5-0 victory.

Pressly entered the game in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and one out and eliminated the threat with a strikeout and line out. It was his 29th save of the season and the eighth consecutive save chance he's converted. Since returning from the injured list Sept. 9, he's recorded four saves and allowed one run and struck out nine in 4.2 innings across five appearances.